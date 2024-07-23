Police justify playing loud music during rally as a way to ‘celebrate’

“IT IS our practice in PRO 7 to celebrate,” said Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Pelare on why they played loud music when the people’s rally made a stop at the front of their office on Monday, July 22, 2024.

Hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his third State of the Nations Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, local progressive groups staged a people’s rally at Fuente Osmeña Circle leading to Colon St. in Cebu City.

On their way, they made a stop in front of the PRO 7 where they raised banners indicating statistical figures of the number of people that were allegedly arrested unjustly by the police force.

While the rally was ongoing, PRO 7 personnel took out a speaker and played loud music.

“The rally has used the Police Regional Office as their venue in their protests and rallies, but the issues that they are coming up with are not in any way related to peace and security,” Pelare said during a press conference Tuesday, July 23.

On matters of playing loud sounds during the rally, Pelare asserted that it is only their way of celebrating the third Sona of Marcos.

“When there are occasions such as Sona, and other national events, it is our practice in PRO 7 to celebrate also. That is one of the ways that we can show our support in the Sona of the President,” he added.

Pelare assured the public that the police force fully supports the protesters in expressing their opinion, saying it is their “constitutionally guaranteed right” to stage a protest.

PRO 7 also reported no incidents or criminal acts committed during the people’s rally.

When asked on their take on the content of the rally’s outcry about the purportedly unjust arrests made by the police force, Pelare said these cases have already gone through the judicial branch of the government.

“To say that the arrest is just or unjust is speculative. Meaning to say wala’y basis kay an police igo la man siya mag-issue sa warrant of arrest,” Pelare said. (Jerry Yubal, VSU intern)