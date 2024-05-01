Police: Labor Day protest peaceful, orderly

NO untoward incident occurred during the Labor Day protest in Cebu City on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
This was according to Police Regional Office (PRO 7) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare.
Pelare described the protest staged by progressive groups and labor organizations as peaceful and orderly as no untoward incident had happened.
"Despite these varied groups who joined there were no untoward incidents that was recorded and nahimong hapsay ug very secure ang celebration sa Labor Day sa Central Visayas," Pelare said.
The workers’ groups marched from the Fuente Osmeña rotunda to downtown Cebu City, where they held a protest to express their demands to the government.
The police also secured the activities at the Cebu City Hall grounds in celebration of Labor Day.
Also, the PRO 7's Civil Disturbance Management team had not been called in because no problems had been monitored throughout the protest.
Pelare, however, criticized the militant groups for permitting kids to attend the demonstration, exposing them to the intense heat of the sun and putting their health at risk.
According to the police official, they will track down the parents of these kids who may be punished for letting their kids take part in the activity.
"Probably a violation sa welfare sa mga bata kay gi uban-uban sila aning political exercise which the children could not comprehend at this point in time," Pelare said. (AYB, TPT)