Police launch manhunt for guard suspected of killing pharmacy cashier

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is continuing its manhunt operation for a security guard identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of Marjorie Llaguno, a pharmacy cashier who was gunned down along V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, at 11:56 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The suspect was identified as Jerome Abella, 37, a resident of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, who remains an active security personnel of a security agency.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said the police would not stop searching for Abella until he is arrested and justice is served for the victim.

Pelare said the CCPO would mobilize all its units to ensure the successful arrest of the suspect.

He also urged Abella to cooperate with authorities, stop hiding, and voluntarily surrender to the CCPO.

“Ang amoa dili mo undang ang CCPO para madakop siya unya makahatag ta og hustisya… Ang among gipasalig is the whole force of CCPO is now conducting hot pursuit operation,” said Pelare.

(Our CCPO will not stop until we catch him and deliver justice... What we can assure the public is that the entire CCPO force is now conducting a hot pursuit operation.)

Pelare said the suspected motive behind the killing was Abella's anger over Llaguno's decision to end their relationship.

The suspect was reportedly a former security guard at the pharmacy where the victim worked. The two had been in a relationship until Llaguno decided to break up with him.

Abella allegedly refused to accept the breakup and had threatened that something bad would happen to the victim if she did not resume their relationship. The threat eventually materialized.

“Mao to ang impormasyon nga nakuha nato no nga nag lalis-lalis na sila kay murag ganahan na ang babaye nga mo kuan na sa ilang relasyon. In fact, nag buwag na gyud sila pero murag ang lalaki is still pursuing unya nagka away sila,” added Pelare.

(Based on the information we gathered, they had been arguing because the woman apparently wanted to end their relationship. In fact, they had already broken up, but the man was still pursuing her, and they eventually had a confrontation.)

The Cebu City police also received additional information indicating that Abella may be involved in other cases.

Llaguno was reportedly coming from their residence at Caballes Compound in Barangay Guadalupe when she boarded a passenger jeepney. Upon reaching V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Calamba, the suspect, who was riding a motorcycle, allegedly shot her, resulting in her instantaneous death.

The suspect immediately fled the scene and remained at large as of Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

An initial report from the CCPO's Scene of the Crime Operatives showed that Llaguno sustained two gunshot wounds to the head and neck. (AYB)