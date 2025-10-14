Police lieutenant accused of rape dismissed from service

THE former acting station commander of the Malabuyoc Municipal Police Station has been dismissed from service after facing criminal and administrative charges.

The police lieutenant is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on the morning of September 28, 2025.

Following the complaint, he was removed from the rosters of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) and the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr., acting CPPO director, said the official is now considered absent without official leave (Awol). As a result, he no longer receives a salary from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and is considered a fugitive.

"The case of this former policeman now on Awol... as far as we are concerned, he is on Awol. He no longer receives his salary in any form from the PNP. He is considered a fugitive of the law. He is no longer connected with the Cebu Police Provincial Office of the Police Regional Office 7 and the Philippine National Police," Mangelen said.

Another police officer from the Malabuyoc Police Station also faces an administrative case for allegedly helping the suspect escape.

Mangelen acknowledged that the incident has affected the PNP's image but assured that they will not tolerate it and will hold the perpetrator accountable.

The assault was a personal act, and the suspect must face the case in his personal capacity, Mangelen added.

The suspect was first reported by the victim's family, who alleged that the 14-year-old Grade 9 student was raped at a resort in Barangay San Roque, Ginatilan.

Ginatilan police immediately launched a manhunt operation but could not find the suspect at his office. He is believed to have fled and remains in hiding.

The CPPO is no longer urging the suspect to surrender. Authorities are waiting for the issuance of an arrest warrant in the coming weeks to officially begin the pursuit. (AYB)