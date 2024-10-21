Police looking into whether deceased woman sexually molested in Carcar cemetery

POLICE are looking into whether the 22-year-old deceased woman buried in Carcar City Cemetery was sexually abused.

According Lieutenant Colonel Bryan O'Neil Salvacion, the chief of Carcar City Police Station, they are still waiting for the results of the victim’s swab/specimen test before making a conclusion.

Artemio Laputan, the gravedigger, said in an interview with DySS Super Radyo that he discovered the victim’s casket out of her tomb when he arrived at the Catholic cemetery in Barangay Ocaña at 7:09 a.m. on Sunday.

The deceased’s underwear was already gone and her dress partly removed, exposing her private part, arising suspicion that she was sexually molested.

He then informed the priest, Angel’s relatives and the police.

Laputan and his helper alias Clint were the ones who buried Angel on October 19.

She died on Oct. 9, 2024, a few days after giving birth last September 11.

“Wala man gyud ko mohikap, nitan-aw ra ko! Pag-abli sa pamilya wala nay panty, nakita ang dughan nagtikangkang," Laputan said.

(I didn't touch, I merely glanced! When the family opened it there was no underwear, her chest was exposed and her knees were split).

In his thirty years of working as a gravedigger, Laputan claimed that this is the only instance he has seen of an occurrence in which the deceased was purportedly raped.

He claimed that more than two persons may have helped remove the casket because of its great weight.

He believed the criminals may have opened the tomb using the tools that he had kept in the cemetery, such as a shovel, crow bar, and scrape.

Meanwhile, Clinton, his assistant, vehemently denied having anything to do with the incident in an interview with DySS Super Radyo.

He said that after burying Angel around 9 p.m. on Saturday, he left for Cebu City to work as dispatcher at the South Bus Terminal.

He was just shocked on Sunday after being informed by his driver friend that a dead body was dug up at the Catholic cemetery in Ocaña.

John-john, brother of the victim, is demanding justice for the incident.

He hopes that the offenders' consciences will eventually cause them to confess.

He said they were not convinced by the gravedigger's statements, which he described as inconsistent. (GPL, AYB)