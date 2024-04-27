Police: Man who killed 14-year-old girl ‘linked to illegal drugs’

THE person responsible for the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl who was answering a school module inside their house in V.H. Garces, Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on Friday morning, April 26, 2024, was linked to illegal drugs.

The victim, Jacquiline Reponte, died on arrival at the Cebu South Medical Center after being shot in the face.

The Talisay City police, led by station commander Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, are currently conducting a widespread manhunt for the culprit, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Pelare did not provide information regarding the motive of the crime, but he did reveal that the perpetrator was familiar to the victim and allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

“Well, the information that I have received from the Chief of Police murag naa pud siya’y background sa illegal drugs ang suspect unya suod-suod ra pud sa victim,” according to Pelare.

The PRO 7 helped oversee the hunt for the offender.

If they see that he is leaving Central Visayas, they will coordinate with their counterpart in areas where he is likely to travel.

Although the Talisay City police station already has the evidence needed to file a case against the offender, they are currently concentrating on pursuing him. (AYB, TPT)