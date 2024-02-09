Police monitor hit-and-run driver to prevent him from leaving the country

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has worked with other government agencies to keep an eye on hit-and-run suspect Aaron Karl Tan and ensure that he stays in the country, particularly in the event that his case is taken to court.
Tan is the subject of a hold departure order request made by the CCPO.
Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the CCPO, said they were only waiting on the court to issue an arrest warrant for Tan.
Dalogdog acknowledged that they have solid evidence against Tan because the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage substantiates all of the accusations, including the statements of three witnesses who positively recognized the suspect as the person who hit and killed 23-year-old basketball player Jeslar Larumbe on February 4, 2024.
Dalogdog clarified why the case was filed as murder rather than homicide, citing evidence they saw together with the Larumbe family's lawyers that indicated the suspect intended to kill the victim because he continued to pursue him until he collided with his motorcycle, killing the victim and sending him to the ground.
"Murder ang atong gipasaka sa iyaha nga kaso mao ni ang gi recommend kay naa may private lawyer mismong sa side sa biktima kay nakita nga naay intent to kill naay malice ba, naa gyud siyay intention nga patyon," Dalogdog said.
(As per the advice of the victim's private lawyer, we charged the defendant with murder because there was a genuine purpose to kill and there was malice involved.)
Dalogdog said that the incident stemmed from a traffic dispute based on the statements of some witnesses that also coincided with the CCTV footage showing Larumbe’s motorcycle traveling along Gorordo Avenue from Salinas Drive, Barangay Lahug, beating the red light at the intersection of Gorordo Avenue and Archbishop Reyes Avenue and crossing toward F. Sotto Drive. In the middle of the intersection, however, he accidentally hit Tan's SUV.
"Diri sila nagsugod sa may Asilo sa may Caltex. Ang suspetsado gikan sa may Ayala unya kining biktima gikan pud sa Barangay Lahug, kung saan pag-abot nila sa intersection katong sakyanan sa suspetsado naka go na unya ang biktima gibeat niya ang red light signal nga maoy hinungdan nga nag-abot sila sa intersection. Nasagi sa biktima ang sakyanan sa suspetsado. Didto nagsugod nga gigukod sa suspetsado ang biktima padulong didto sa Redemptorist Church," said Dalogdog.
(The incident occurred in Asilo near Caltex. The victim was from Barangay Lahug, while the suspect was from Ayala. The victim beat the green light as it was about to turn red at the intersection. However, the victim struck the suspect's vehicle while traveling, which made the suspect pursue the victim to the Redemptorist Church).
Larumbe allegedly kept driving toward F. Sotto Drive instead of pulling over. At this point, Tan pursued him.
The 23-year-old basketball player was killed when the suspect struck his motorcycle when they reached Queensroad in Barangay Kamputhaw. Tan was using both his blinker and siren when he pursued Larumbe.
When Tan went to the CCPO on Wednesday afternoon, February 7, to clear his name, he said that his female friend was in charge of steering when the incident happened on Sunday morning, February 4.
According to Tan, he asked his companion to drive the car from the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Barangay Luz until Borromeo Street, where he dropped her. After dropping his friend, he said he proceeded to drive home in Barangay Guadalupe.
But based on the CCTV footage in the vicinity where he reportedly switched seat with his female friend, the SUV was not seen stopping to allow Tan to hand the wheel over to his companion.
"Nangutana daw siya nganong nag blinker man ka, nganong nag wangwang man ka? Unya kay katugon man daw siya, ning katawa ra daw ang babaye balik ra siyag tulog pag abot sa unahan naa daw nag buto ingun siya nga unsa man to? Nitubag daw nga ah wala man to, mao to tulog lang pud daw siyag balik," Dalogdog stated.
(He asked why are you blinking, why are you sounding the siren? But because he was sleepy, the girl just laughed, and he went back to sleep. When they got a little farther, he heard a big thud, so he questioned what was it, to which the girl replied, "It's nothing, that's why he went back to sleep.") (With TPT)