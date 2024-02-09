Police monitor hit-and-run driver to prevent him from leaving the country

THE Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has worked with other government agencies to keep an eye on hit-and-run suspect Aaron Karl Tan and ensure that he stays in the country, particularly in the event that his case is taken to court.

Tan is the subject of a hold departure order request made by the CCPO.

Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the CCPO, said they were only waiting on the court to issue an arrest warrant for Tan.

Dalogdog acknowledged that they have solid evidence against Tan because the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage substantiates all of the accusations, including the statements of three witnesses who positively recognized the suspect as the person who hit and killed 23-year-old basketball player Jeslar Larumbe on February 4, 2024.