Police nab 11 in anti-illegal swertres raids

POLICE arrested 11 alleged illegal swertres ushers during coordinated bet-bust operations in several areas of Cebu Province on Friday, June 26, 2026.

The suspects were arrested in separate operations conducted by police units in the cities of Danao and Talisay and the town of Liloan. Police alleged that all were involved in the illegal numbers game without authorization from the Government or the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

The arrested suspects are facing charges for alleged violation of Republic Act 9287, which increases the penalties for illegal numbers games.

Danao operations

The first operation was carried out at about 8 p.m. in Sitio Colo, Barangay Masaba, Danao City, where alias "Jose," 42, was arrested by personnel of the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Cebu Police Provincial Office and the Danao City Police Station.

Police alleged that Jose was accepting bets for illegal swertres. Recovered from his possession were a bundle of betting records containing names and various three-digit number combinations, a ballpen, P240 in alleged gambling proceeds, 18 improvised number combination slips and P20 in bet money.

About 25 minutes later, police arrested alias "Mia," 37, in Purok 6, Barangay Masaba. Recovered from her were a bundle of betting stubs containing numerous swertres number combinations, P250 in alleged gambling proceeds, P50 in bet money and assorted gambling paraphernalia.

At 8:40 p.m., police also arrested alias "Ponciana," a 72-year-old single woman, in Purok 7 of the same barangay.

Recovered from her possession were a bundle of betting stubs containing various swertres number combinations, P50 in bet money, P350 in alleged gambling proceeds, tip sheets and other gambling paraphernalia.

Police said Ponciana failed to present any permit authorizing the activity and was taken to the custodial facility of the Danao City Police Station. She told investigators she continued accepting bets despite knowing the activity was illegal because she had no other source of income.

Arrests in Talisay City

Police also conducted separate operations in Talisay City that led to the arrest of three alleged swertres ushers.

Alias "Cynthia," 26, was arrested in Barangay Dumlog during a joint operation by the Regional Intelligence Division 7 and the Talisay City Police Station. Authorities recovered assorted gambling paraphernalia and P200 in alleged gambling proceeds.

Another suspect, alias "Edgar," 31, was arrested in Barangay Tabunok after allegedly accepting a bet from an undercover police officer during a bet-bust operation. Police recovered assorted gambling paraphernalia and P220 in alleged gambling proceeds.

Alias "Jemjem," 26, a resident of Barangay Biasong, was also arrested in Palm View Village, Barangay Tabunok.

Liloan operations

In Liloan, police arrested five more alleged swertres ushers during separate operations.

Among them was alias "Maning," a senior citizen arrested in Barangay Catarman after police allegedly recovered gambling paraphernalia and bet money.

Police also arrested alias "Victoria," and alias "Elsa," both residents of Barangay Catarman. Authorities recovered gambling paraphernalia and P150 in alleged gambling proceeds from Victoria, while gambling paraphernalia were also seized from Elsa.

Alias "Mario," 55, was arrested in Barangay Jubay, where police recovered assorted gambling paraphernalia.

Another suspect, alias "Grace," a woman of legal age from Barangay Catarman, was also arrested after police recovered gambling paraphernalia from her possession. / GPL