Police nab 2 suspects in Sudlon killing

POLICE arrested two of four suspects on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in the kidnapping and killing of Leo Leaño, 57, whose body was found in the mountains of Cebu City two days earlier.

Leaño, a resident of Barangay Nangka, Consolacion, was found along a road in Sitio Morga, Barangay Sudlon 1, with his hands and feet tied with chicken cord.

Police arrested a 30-year-old electric bicycle (e-bike) driver in Barangay Ermita at 3 a.m., followed by a 49-year-old former seaman and the alleged getaway driver in Cogon Pardo at 5 a.m.

The operation involved Cebu City police units and the Consolacion Municipal Police Station.

Witness accounts and tracking led investigators to a rented Mitsubishi Mirage G4 allegedly used in the crime, which police recovered with bloodstains inside.

Data obtained from the global positioning system showed the vehicle traveled from Consolacion through the South Road Properties, Barangays Tabunok and Manipis in Talisay City, Barangay Campo 7 in Minglanilla and Barangay Sinsin before reaching Sudlon 1 in Cebu City.

Possible motives

Police are investigating a possible land dispute and whether Leaño had other enemies or disputes.

The e-bike driver, whom police consider the mastermind, denied directing the crime or knowing of a plan to kill Leaño.

He acknowledged that a closed-circuit television footage showed him pulling Leaño into the vehicle and said his phone was used to contact the person who allegedly ordered

the abduction.

The e-bike driver said Leaño was struck in the head with a hammer inside the car and shot twice in the mountains after trying to escape.

He admitted buying the cord used to bind Leaño but claimed he had told his companions to release him.

As for the former seaman, he accused the e-bike driver of giving orders and communicating with the person behind the crime, saying he was instructed to rent the vehicle.

He claimed the initial plan was only to talk to Leaño and that his role was limited to driving.

The former seaman divulged to investigators the identity of the gunman, who remains at large. He said he received P8,500, while the e-bike driver got P7,000.

Police are searching for the two remaining suspects and preparing to file a kidnapping with homicide case. / JDG