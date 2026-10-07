Police nab 432 suspects during CV crime sweep

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 arrested 432 suspects for various crimes, including illegal drugs, loose firearms and illegal gambling, across Central Visayas during its one-week anti-criminality operations from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2026.

In its campaign against illegal drugs, PRO 7 arrested 175 suspects and confiscated 956.84 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P6,479,312.00.

The police also intensified their campaign against wanted persons, resulting in the arrest of 80 fugitives, 19 of whom were identified as Most Wanted Persons facing major cases.

Meanwhile, 143 gamblers were arrested during strengthened anti-illegal gambling operations. A total of P18,397 in gambling money was confiscated.

PRO 7 also announced that it did not let up on its campaign against loose firearms, confiscating 56 unregistered firearms and arresting 34 individuals during the operations.

Under the Philippine National Police’s “Oplan Katok” program, police confiscated two firearms with expired licenses and permits.

Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad, PRO 7 director, stated that this strong performance demonstrates their continuous commitment to enforcing peace and order throughout Region 7.

“These accomplishments reflect the sustained operational efforts of our personnel to keep Central Visayas safe and peaceful. We will continue to strengthen our presence, intensify our operations and address threats to peace and order wherever they arise. Our commitment is to ensure that our communities remain safe, secure and conducive for our people to live and work,” said Abad.

Abad added that they are continuously improving police operations and crime prevention efforts to ensure that residents across Central Visayas remain peaceful and safe.

He further urged the public to help the police monitor their surroundings and to report anything suspicious immediately to the nearest police station, so it can be promptly addressed before a crime is committed. / AYB