Police nab ‘high-value’ suspect in buy-bust, seize 80 grams of shabu

A MAN identified by police as a high-value individual was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City, on Tuesday night, Aug. 26, 2025.

Seized from the arrested person were 80 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P544,000.

Operatives of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) 7 identified the suspect as Elwin Setenta Bariquit, 33, a resident of Barangay Kinasang-an.

According to PDEG-7, they had been monitoring Bariquit for a month after his name surfaced as a distributor of illegal drugs in Barangay Quiot and neighboring areas.

The suspect could allegedly sell 50 grams of shabu per week. The police have also identified his supplier in a follow-up operation.

The operation was launched by PDEG 7 in coordination with the Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group 7 and Labangon Police

Station 10.

The evidence was brought to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis.

Bariquit is currently detained at the Labangon Police Station and will face charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act

of 2002. / AYB