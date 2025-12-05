Police nab nearly 4K gamblers in CV

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 apprehended nearly 4,000 gamblers between Jan. 1 and Nov. 27, 2025, as police intensified their campaign against illegal gambling across the Central Visayas region.

Under the leadership of Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, the PRO 7 chief, the operations successfully dismantled numerous illegal gambling activities. PRO 7 also confiscated P578,621 in gambling money during this period.

A total of 1,807 operations were conducted against illegal numbers games, such as illegal swertres. A total of 352 operations targeted hantak (tossing coins) while 256 operations were conducted against illegal card games.

Maranan issued a firm warning to operators and participants: the Central Visayas police force will not ease up on its arrests.

“Those who persist in operating or participating in illegal gambling should understand that PRO 7 is determined to stamp out these activities. We will pursue every lead, conduct more operations and file appropriate charges without hesitation. Illegal gambling destroys families, encourages criminal elements and undermines community order. I urge everyone to stop now before the law catches up with you,” Maranan stated.

He also urged the community to continue supporting law enforcement by reporting illegal gambling activities in their areas, assuring them of protection.

The intensified operations align with PRO 7’s goal to enhance its crime-fighting initiatives throughout Region 7. / AYB