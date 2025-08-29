Police nab suspect in killing of game fowl farm caretaker

POLICE arrested a man linked to the death of a game fowl farm caretaker, whose body was found inside the same compound located in Sitio Lubres, Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay, Cebu City.

The suspect, Jonathan Fortuna Leoligao, 43, married, and a native of Talibon, Bohol, faces murder charges for the death of Jovanie Asir Bonghanoy, 46.

Police from Malubog Police Station 12 arrested Leoligao in Taboan, Barangay San Nicolas. Leoligao admitted to the crime, saying he and Bonghanoy, were drinking on Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025. Bonghanoy became unruly and challenged him to a fight. Leoligao said he lost control and stabbed Bonghanoy in the neck.

Leoligao told police he put the victim’s body in a chicken feed sack and wrapped it using a raincoat. He then threatened four coworkers, including a minor, into helping him bury the body.

The victim’s family reported him missing and asked the barangay tanods for help. The tanods found a freshly dug grave on the farm and discovered Bonghanoy’s decomposing body.

Police Lt. Col. Maria Theresa Macatangay praised the quick police work. The police arrested Leoligao in less than 24 hours. Macatangay said police will file murder charges against Leoligao. His four coworkers will also face charges for helping bury the body.

The victim’s brother, Romeo Bonghanoy, said he wants the suspect and his accomplices to face punishment for the crime. / AYB