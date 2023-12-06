Police: No security threat in Central Visayas after MSU bombing

FOLLOWING the explosion that occurred during a Catholic Mass at the Marawi State University (MSU) gym on December 3, 2023, which claimed the lives of four persons, the Police Regional Office (PRO 7) has not received any security threat.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Chief Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that there haven’t been any threats, the police and their counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines shouldn't be complacent.

Pelare said that adjustments will be made to the police personnel's deployment in the Central Visayas to ensure the region's safety and security in the wake of the blast.

The PRO 7 also launched a series of dialogues with the different sectors of society including the Muslim community.

The Muslim leaders assured the police during their discussion that they would support them in keeping an eye on and reporting any suspicious activity among their ranks.

"Nakig-estorya ang atung regional director sa Muslim community and they assured us of their 100 percent support. They will immediately report if they will notice any suspicious individual," Pelare said.

Meanwhile, General Aberin personally inspected the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to assess pilgrim’s safety during the Misa de Gallo and Sinulog. (AYB, TPT)