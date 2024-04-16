Police: None of P13.3 billion shabu intended for Cebu

A PORTION of nearly two tons of suspected shabu worth P13.3 million that were confiscated at a police roadblock in Alitagtag, Batangas on Monday, April 15, may have been headed for the Central Visayas if it hadn't been caught, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

But PRO 7 spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare believed that none of the drugs are meant for Cebu, but it will just pass through the island being the transshipment hub, on their way to Mindanao and other Central Visayas provinces.

Pelare said the recipients of the drugs can only be known through the custodial debriefing at the national police headquarters in Quezon City.

The police official said that the PRO 7 is serious in its campaign against illegal drugs and anyone attempting to smuggle shabu into Cebu face greater risk of arrest.

In fact, according to Pelare, they have been carrying out anti-illegal drug operations on a regular basis, successfully apprehending several drug personalities and seizing a large quantity of illicit narcotics. (AYB, TPT)