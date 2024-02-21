Police not bothered by Reah Mae murder suspect’s not guilty plea

THE suspect in the killing of Reah Mae Tocmo pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in the murder case.

But even though Simeon Gabutero retracted his previous statement, the court would not be convinced by it because of his prior admission of guilt made in front of a lawyer and members of the media.

Tocmo’s body was found wrapped inside a cardboard box and left on the roadside in Sitio Mohon, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on July 17, 2023.

Che-che Tocmo Poblacion, Reah Mae's sister, said in a social media post that Gabutero did not anymore own up to his mistake.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said they were not surprised by this because this is a usual behavior of someone accused of a serious crime.

Pelare added that the police have solid evidence against the suspect and that they are prepared to present it to the court once the trial begins.

Pelare said that the forensic analysis, which showed that Gabutero's DNA sample matched Reah Mae's, is among the most compelling pieces of evidence.

"We are confident that we have a very-very strong case that could bring the accused to conviction. Kini man gung mo recant this is a very normal occurrence, ang mga mag execute og extrajudicial confession when they have already conversed with their lawyer posible kaayo na nga they will plead not guilty (those who executed an extrajudicial confession are anticipated to enter a not guilty plea after speaking with their attorney). As I’ve mentioned, ang Police Regional Office 7 nahuman na sa among trabaho, gifile na sa korte ang kaso (has finished their work and submitted the case to the court), we have a very strong and very airtight case," Pelare said.

To recall, Gabutero apologized to the Tocmo family for Reah Mae’s passing.

He claimed that after learning that he wasn't Rhea's only boyfriend, he became envious and committed the crime. (With TPT)