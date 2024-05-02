Police now have persons of interest in e-bike driver’s death

THE Abellana Police Station 2 now has persons of interest in the killing of e-bike driver Leopoldo Rambo Anza Dawa in Urgello Street, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City, at dawn on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The police, however, did not reveal their names in order not to hamper their investigation.

The 17-year-old victim from Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City succumbed to a gunshot wound to the head inflicted by a .45 pistol.

His 15-year-old friend was also hit in the shoulder and is now recuperating at the Cebu City Medical Center.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office, the persons of interest allegedly got mad at the victim for staring at him.

Based on the investigation by the Abellana police, someone approached Dawa while he was driving an e-bike and asked him why he was staring at him.

A few moments later, three men riding on a motorcycle arrived and one of them shot the victim. (AYB, TPT)