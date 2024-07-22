Police officer dies in motorcycle accident in Negros Oriental

A police lieutenant passed away in a motorcycle accident on Larena Street, Barangay Poblacion, Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental, past midnight on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

The victim was identified as Lieutenant John Dale Decoma Mayo, 25, who was assigned at the 3rd Maneuvering Platoon, 2nd Police Mobile Force Company (PMFC), in Barangay Buenavista, Guihulngan.

According to case investigator Master Sergeant Mickel Angelo Beli-ot of Guihulngan City Police Station, the victim was riding a motorcycle to the PMFC camp after conducting a surveillance operation in connection with Simultaneous Anti-Criminality and Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo), when he lost control of the vehicle while navigating a curve and crashed into the concrete wall of a comfort room.

The young police office was pronounced dead upon arrival after being taken to Guihulngan District Hospital. (DVG, TPT)