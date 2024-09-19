Police officer injured in Liloan shootout

ONE of the five operatives from the Liloan Police Station was injured during a shootout with two armed men at around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Tagotago Beach, Barangay Cotcot, Liloan, Cebu.

Police Corporal Ian Lagnasan, 30, married, was hit in the lower portion of his back.

He is now in stable condition at a hospital in Mandaue City, according to Police Chief Master Sergeant Arne Goc-ong, investigator of the Liloan Police Station.

Goc-ong told SunStar Cebu that they are still pursuing the suspects, identified as Fernan Maricuelo and Jason Yrogirog, both residents of Cotcot.

Police said a certain Jose Juvy Capono sought their help after one of the suspects allegedly harassed people in the area.

This prompted the five police officials, who were accompanied by the complainant, to respond to the scene.

Upon their arrival, the officers were immediately fired upon, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

Corporal Lagnasan was struck in the back during the confrontation.

The suspects managed to escape into the nearby mangroves.

Goc-ong revealed that the suspects are known troublemakers in the area.

He said Fernan was previously detained for various offenses, including involvement in illegal drug activity. (GPL, TPT)