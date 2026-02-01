Police officer killed in Naga traffic accident

A POLICEMAN, who was scheduled to retire this year, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital after being hit by a counterflowing Ceres bus on the National Highway in Barangay Inuburan, City of Naga, Cebu at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The deceased was Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Sando, 55, of the Traffic Police Group and a resident of Carcar City.

According to the investigation by the Naga City Police Station, which traced the directions of the vehicles involved, the Ceres bus, driven by Junrel Cavalida, 43, from Samboan, was heading toward Naga from San Fernando. Meanwhile, Sando was traveling toward San Fernando from Naga.

Upon reaching the area, the vehicle ahead, which was a Mitsubishi Mirage going toward Cebu City, suddenly stopped in the inner lane. This caused the following vehicles — a Toyota Innova and two motorcycles — to abruptly stop and collide with the rear of the Mirage.

The Ceres bus, attempting to avoid the suddenly clustered vehicles and motorcycles, moved into the opposite lane but struck the police officer riding a motorcycle owned by the Philippine National Police.

Due to the force of the impact, the motorcycle was pushed under the right side of the bus hood, and Sando sustained severe head and body injuries.

He was immediately brought to South General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the Ceres bus driver is in the custody of the Naga City Police Station and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. (AYB)