Police official: Couple found dead in Bohol ‘commit suicide’

A HIGH-RANKING police official in Central Visayas believes that the couple who was found dead in a tent erected in a vacant lot inside a subdivision in Bool District, Tagbilaran City, Bohol, on Friday morning, April 12, 2024, committed suicide.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said the Tagbilaran City police have evidence that the pair took their own lives.

According to the City Health Doctor's medical report, suffocation from inhaling toxic fumes was the cause of death for the 39-year-old French national (name withheld) and his 30-year-old live-in partner.

“Still, we are conducting an investigation kung unsa pay makalap pa nato nga ebidensiya nga mag support ani ug kung naa pa bay laing angle ani nga hitabo (on what other proof we can find to back this claim, or if there are any other angles of the incident),” Pelare said.

Pelare added that Tagbilaran City police will not give up on their investigation and will look for additional evidence by reviewing the CCTV footage from the incident, even though they have not found any evidence of foul play in the couple's death.

After responding to a call about dead individuals discovered inside a camping tent, the police reportedly discovered a white plastic gallon containing muriatic acid and another chemical thought to be hydrogen sulfide and a suicide note.

The victims' friend also told the authorities that as of April 11, the victims had already made plans to take their own lives. (AYB, TPT)