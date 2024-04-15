Police: Only few drivers join transport strike

THE nationwide transport strike called by Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) and other transport groups on Monday, April 15, 2024, had no effect on public transport, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, stated that only few drivers joined the protest and that several public utility vehicles (PUV), including modern buses, were operating on the streets.

"We have monitored nga gamay raman pud ang niapil unya wala pud ka balda gyud sa atoang transport services (that only few participated, and there was little impact on the transport services)," Pelare stated.

Pelare added that on Tuesday, April 16, the second day of the transport strike, they will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

Piston and another transport group Manibela objected to the government's recent announcement that the deadline for PUV franchise consolidation, which was set for April 30, would not be extended. (AYB, TPT)