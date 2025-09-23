Police ordered to stop child carolers from riding on vehicles

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has ordered the police to stop children from riding on public vehicles while caroling, warning that it puts them in danger.

In an interview with dyHP RMN Cebu on Monday, September 22, 2025, the mayor said the children’s actions are illegal.

He also said he would write to Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa to ensure immediate action is taken before any accidents occur.

The mayor expressed concern that the children could get seriously hurt, especially if they suddenly jump onto a moving vehicle.

“Akung hangyoon ang atung city director. Maghimo kog suwat ani ugma. Atong ipahipos kay di na mahimo nga manglukso ba,” said Archival.

(I will request our city director, and I will send a letter tomorrow. We must stop this because they should not be jumping onto vehicles.)

Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, deputy city director for operations of the CCPO, said the directive includes all 13 police station chiefs. It mandates public safety measures during the holiday season, including warning and preventing street carolers, mostly children, from riding on public vehicles.

Andeza said that since police officers cannot monitor all streets at all times, the Traffic Enforcement Unit is tasked with taking action against PUJ drivers who allow minor street carolers to ride on vehicles, especially if the children are already holding on to the vehicle.

“Ikaw man gud nga driver, you are responsible for your passenger kay in case naay insidente nga mahitabo, ikaw man ang manubag,” said Andeza.

(The driver is responsible for their passengers. If an incident happens, the driver will be held accountable.)

He added that attention will also be given to children who suddenly cross the street to ask motorists for Christmas gifts, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Services.

This behavior poses a significant risk to the children, particularly on highways with fast-moving traffic, he said.

Andeza urged those planning to carol on vehicles to visit houses instead to avoid accidents. (AYB)