Police, partners intensify fight vs online child sexual abuse

TOP Philippine police officials and partners gathered this week to strengthen their response to online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (OSAEC), a widespread yet underreported crime.

The two-day meeting, held in Lapu-Lapu City on May 25-26, 2026, brought together leaders from the Philippine National Police’s Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC), along with partners from International Justice Mission (IJM) Philippines, a non-government organization dedicated to combating OSAEC in the country.

During the WCPC Leadership Peer Exchange on OSAEC Operations, leaders from different WCPC units shared lessons from real cases to improve coordination and ensure that investigations nationwide are more consistent and effective.

“Activities like this strengthen how we work together -- but more importantly, they prepare us to act quickly and effectively when a report comes in,” said Police Brigadier General Maria Sheila T. Portento, chief of PNP-WCPC.

“Every hour matters when a child is at risk. We want communities to know that when they speak up, their reports will be taken seriously and acted on. The more people trust their police, the more lives we can protect,” she added.

A crime that happens behind closed doors

Unlike many other crimes, OSAEC often takes place inside homes and is frequently perpetrated by someone the child knows and trusts, including parents. In these cases, children are abused in front of cameras, often livestreamed to offenders abroad in exchange for money.

“It’s easy to think this is just happening online, but it’s not,” said Evelyn G. Pingul, director of community engagement at IJM Philippines. “This is real abuse with lasting harm to children. Every time someone chooses to speak up and report suspected cases, we have a chance to interrupt that harm, hold offenders accountable, and protect more children from going through the same trauma.”

Studies led by IJM show the scale of the problem: nearly one in every 100 Filipino children may have experienced this form of abuse in 2022 alone, while hundreds of thousands of adults are believed to be involved in facilitating it.

Improving how cases are handled

During the sessions, police leaders presented actual cases and discussed what worked, what didn’t, and what could be improved. They also worked toward a consistent and coordinated approach to handling cases -- from identifying suspicious activity to rescuing victims and ensuring appropriate aftercare.

“One thing I want leaders and authorities to understand is this: a truly survivor-centered response means integrating survivors’ voices into every action you take against this crime,” said Pamela (not her real name), a survivor of online sexual abuse and now a Survivor Leader with the Philippine Survivor Network (PSN) who shared her story at the peer exchange.

“It means listening to survivors and consulting them on how victims should be approached during rescue operations and interviews. It means ensuring that children do not feel blamed, judged, or treated like criminals for something they never wanted to happen in the first place,” she added.

IJM Philippines has been working closely with police and other frontliners to strengthen their response to OSAEC. Through training and practical learning sessions, IJM supports officers in building the skills needed to act on reports, conduct investigations, and care for survivors.

A shared responsibility

Local governments also play a major role in preventing online child abuse. They are encouraged to strengthen child protection systems, pass local ordinances, and ensure that multidisciplinary teams consisting of police, social workers, and other services are ready to respond quickly.

“Protecting children is not just a national issue—it starts in every barangay,” Pingul said.

In 2024, IJM Philippines, in partnership with the Philippine government, launched the Bayang Walang Bahid ng OSAEC campaign to break the silence in communities surrounding online child sexual abuse.

Authorities stress that law enforcement alone cannot stop the crime. Many cases remain unreported because neighbors fail to recognize the signs -- or mistakenly believe no real harm is being done.

To help address this, community members are urged to stay alert to warning signs such as unexplained income, frequent remittances, unusual internet setups, or sudden behavioral changes in children.

Residents who notice these red flags may reach out to the Philippine National Police-Women and Children Protection Center through its Aleng Pulis Facebook page or via its hotlines at 0966-725-5961 (Globe) and 0919-777-7377 (Smart), as well as the IACAT 1343 Actionline and MAKABATA Helpline 1383.

Authorities emphasized that all reports are handled with strict confidentiality, including the identity of those who share information. Even suspicions can be reported and may provide valuable leads for investigation. (PR)