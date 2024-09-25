Police prepare security for candidates

A WEEK ahead of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) held a simulation exercise (Simex) to ensure the safety of aspiring candidates.

LCPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Christian Torres told reporters after the Simex on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024 the drill simulated a shooting incident that could potentially happen during the candidacy filing.

“Our Simex are regularly conducted every month, tailored to various scenarios. With the filing of COC approaching, we focused on this scenario to assess our personnel’s readiness and equipment,” said Torres in a mix of Cebuano and English.

As of Tuesday, Torres said the LCPO has not monitored any significant political rivalries at this time.

The LCPO is awaiting a memorandum from the Police Regional Office to proceed with the activation of the City Election Monitoring Center (CEMC) before Oct. 1.

“In the 2022 election, we had two individuals categorized as medium risk, and we closely monitored them because they were on our record,” said Torres.

“There was a slight threat against our City Mayor previously but it wasn’t that big. The higher-ups have advised us to closely monitor any previous threats,” he added.

Reminders

Meanwhile, Comelec Lapu-Lapu City Field Office head Ann Janette Lamban has laid out several reminders on requirements for the filing of candidacies from Oct. 1 to 8.

“Before filing, double check that everything is filled out correctly and completely, and ensure you file it on time, as we will not accept submissions after Oct. 8. The form must also be the correct one once printed,” said Lamban in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“Make sure all information is accurately provided, including the name you want to appear on the ballot. Candidates should be aware that any mistakes in the COC will not be the responsibility of the Comelec,” she added.

The Comelec officer said if the candidates are affiliated with a political party, they must also prepare their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (Cona). The Cona must bear the name of the person with authority to sign the Cona on behalf of the party. It should also be notarized in the proper format and completely filled out. / DPC