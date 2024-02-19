Police prepare security for Oplan Summer Vacation

EVERY March, the Philippine National Police conducts its Oplan SumVac, or Summer Vacation, to bolster security in areas that both local and foreign tourists will be visiting.

Accordingly, Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director General Anthony Aberin, stated that they are currently gathering information regarding the number of visitors that the various tourist destinations in Central Visayas serve on a daily basis in order to determine the number of police personnel that must be deployed.

As early as February, the PRO 7 has inspected places in the Central Visayas that need police deployment.

"We will start assessing kanus-a ta mag deploy og mas daghang tawo sa tourist destinations based also sa flow sa transport sa mga tawo, but what we can assure is that as early as now nag collect nag data ang atung Regional Operations Division para maka himo tag appropriate security adjustment for the summer vacation," Pelare said.

(We will begin evaluating when to deploy additional police officers in tourist destinations based on the volume of people visiting those areas. However, we can assure that as early as now, our Regional Operations Division, has gathered information for the establishment of appropriate security adjustment for summer vacation).

Aberin has advised that the police provide tight protection in certain places.

The Central Visayas’ Tourist Police Unit has enough manpower to secure the different tourist spots under its jurisdiction.

Some of these tourist spots are located in the towns of Moalboal and Badian as the island of Bantayan in Cebu, and in the provinces of Bohol and Negros Oriental. (AYB, TPT)