Police prepare security for Sto. Niño fiesta

MORE than 600 uniformed personnel from the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Coast Guard, and force multipliers will be fielded by the Task Force Sinulog at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño at the start of the nine-day novena masses for the 459th fiesta celebration of the Holy Child on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

The first day of the novena will begin at 4 a.m. with a Penitential Walk with Jesus from the Fuente Osmeña to the Basilica, where the opening salvo mass will be held at 5 a.m.

Since certain routes will be closed from 4 a.m. until the procession is over, traffic enforcers will be stationed on the streets to direct drivers.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin had pledged to employ all available PNP resources to guarantee the peaceful and well-organized execution of the Sinulog activities.

"Gi commit sa atoang regional director nga he will commit the necessary requirements and he will support all activities ug tanang panginahanglan sa kapulisan sa Cebu City when it comes to security para mahapsay ug malinawon ang mga activities sa Sinulog," Rafter said.

(Our regional director promised to fulfill all the necessary requirements and to assist with any police-related operations in Cebu City in order to ensure that the Sinulog activities take place in an orderly and peaceful manner).

For the Sinulog grand parade at South Road Properties (SRP) on January 21, a total of 2,000 law enforcers are anticipated to be sent out.

Rafter stated that there will also be policemen assigned in the downtown and uptown areas, especially

in Mango Avenue, where big crowds gather, to avert problems that may arise there.

The Task Force Sinulog is also getting ready for any potential traffic jams that might develop in SRP when people start to leave for home after watching the grand parade. (AYB, TPT)