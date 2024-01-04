Police preparing to provide security for Sinulog

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is now getting ready to provide security for the Sinulog 2024 in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, a spokesman for PRO 7, claimed that the organization has created a mechanism to keep an eye on criminals who are traveling from other locations, including pickpockets, snatchers, and Salisi Gang members, who would prey on people attending the fiesta events in honor of the Sto. Niño.

Pelare disclosed that PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin had given his men orders to step up intelligence surveillance and work with their counterparts to monitor the movements of criminals from other locations who will be visiting Cebu City, even though they had not yet received any security threats.

“I would like to assure everyone that your PRO 7 is on top of the situation. We will be exhausting all resources of Police Regional Office-7 to make sure that once again we will be having a safe, secured and most especially solemn Sinulog celebration,” Pelare said.

The Major Events Security Framework (MESF), which is utilized by the police during major events like Sinulog, serves as the foundation for the security coverage of Task Force Sinulog, which has been formed by the PRO 7.

The task group, which is managed by the Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and other government agencies, is made up of Task Group Security, Task Group Peace and Order, and Task Group Emergency Response.

"The heads of this task group may come from the different agencies then we will be meeting in a regular basis para to check on the progress of each task group. This Monday, we will be having another round of conference para we can iron out the security preparations,” Pelare said.

Pelare urged the public to also monitor their surroundings in order to have a peaceful Sinulog 2024 event. (With TPT)