Police probe teen’s death after family’s foul-play claim

POLICE in San Fernando town, southern Cebu, have launched an investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in the sea off Barangay Balud on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

The case was initially reported as a drowning, but the girl’s family raised concerns about possible foul play after seeing bruises and other marks on her body.

The teenager Marie (not her real name) was found shortly after 10 a.m. Her father, Rodie (not his real name), said she had been at home earlier that morning before going to the nearby shore.

Rodie said the family noticed around 9 a.m. that Marie was no longer at home.

A neighbor later went to their house and told them that the teenager had been found dead in the water.

Rodie rushed to the area, where rescuers had recovered his daughter’s body.

After seeing the body, Rodie said he noticed bruises that made him question whether his daughter had

drowned accidentally.

He believes Marie may have been assaulted before her death and has also raised the possibility that she was

sexually abused.

The father further suspects that she may have been placed in the water afterward to make her death appear accidental. Police have not confirmed those claims.

The family said Marie had bruises on her body and marks around her neck.

Rodie said the injuries led him to believe that another person may have been involved in his daughter’s death.

Police have not established whether the teenager was physically or sexually assaulted. They were continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause and circumstances of Marie’s

death. / ABC