Police, protesters clash at Colon rally

POLICE and protesters gave conflicting accounts of a clash during a rally along Colon St. in downtown Cebu City on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, against the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit and the Pax Silica initiative.

Organizers accused police of discharging fire extinguishers at demonstrators and grabbing protesters, while the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said an effigy fire prompted its intervention.

Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas, defended holding the assembly without a permit as a constitutional right.

“Wala mi permit, amo gibarugan ang naa sa atong Philippine Constitution nga freedom of speech, freedom of peaceful assembly ug katungod namo nga ipaabot ang among mga reklamo ngadto sa gobyerno,” he said.

(We did not have a permit. We stood by what is provided in our Philippine Constitution: the freedom of speech, the freedom of peaceful assembly, and our right to bring our grievances to the government.)

The rally, held from around 9 a.m. to noon, drew students and progressive groups opposing the planned visit of US President Donald Trump and Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure supply chains for artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, including critical minerals, energy and semiconductors. Protesters warned the initiative could threaten farming communities in Capas, Tarlac, where a hub is proposed.

Permit dispute

The CCPO said the assembly required a permit under Batas Pambansa (BP) 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, because Colon St. is neither a designated freedom park nor private property.

The law exempts assemblies in freedom parks, on private property with the owner’s consent and on campuses of government-owned and operated educational institutions, subject to their rules. It also requires authorities to observe maximum tolerance.

A Bayan Central Visayas spokesperson said no protesters were arrested, although some were hit by substances discharged from fire extinguishers or grabbed by police.

Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas Cebu reported multiple injuries and around five attempted arrests, including of peasant advocates, and accused police of using the effigy burning as a pretext for dispersal.

Police account

The CCPO said it allowed the rally to proceed despite the lack of a permit but intervened after protesters burned an effigy despite an earlier agreement not to do so.

Electrical wires above the area made the fire a serious hazard, police said.

Police alleged that a protester grappled with a City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office officer to take a fire extinguisher as personnel tried to put out the blaze.

Protesters became unruly when officers intervened, according to the CCPO, which reported minor injuries to two police personnel.

The police office said it was investigating those allegedly responsible for starting the fire, injuring officers and disrupting public order, adding that charges would be filed against violators.

Journalists hurt

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Cebu said one journalist was wounded by a police shield, while another inhaled powder from a fire extinguisher discharged by police. Neither sustained severe injuries, and both requested anonymity.

NUJP Cebu called on the CCPO and Police Regional Office 7 to investigate, hold officers accountable for any abuses and ensure the safety of journalists covering Asean-related protests. / CDF