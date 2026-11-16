Police, protesters clash at Colon rally against Asean summit

POLICE and protesters clashed during a rally along Colon Street in Cebu City on Monday, November 16, 2026, against the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) summit and the Pax Silica initiative, and each side gave a different account of what set off the commotion.

Organizers defended holding the assembly without a permit as a constitutional right. They accused police of using force on demonstrators, including discharging fire extinguishers at them and grabbing protesters.

“Wala mi permit, amo gibarugan ang naa sa atong Philippine Constitution nga freedom of speech, freedom of peaceful assembly ug katungod namo nga ipaabot ang among mga reklamo ngadto sa gobyerno,” said Jaime Paglinawan, chairperson of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas.

(We did not have a permit. We stood by what is provided in our Philippine Constitution: the freedom of speech, the freedom of peaceful assembly, and our right to bring our grievances to the government.)

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), however, said tensions escalated after protesters burned an effigy despite an earlier agreement not to do so. The fire created a hazard that prompted police intervention, it said.

“However, the protesters burned an effigy despite a prior agreement not to do so,” the CCPO said in its statement.

The rally, held from around 9 a.m. to noon, was part of nationwide protests against the Asean summit and the Pax Silica initiative. Students from various universities in Cebu City joined the demonstration, which was organized by several progressive groups opposed to the planned visit of US President Donald Trump.

The groups raised concerns that Pax Silica could threaten farming communities, including thousands of farmers in Capas, Tarlac, where a hub is proposed. Trump is expected to visit the Philippines in connection with the ongoing summit.

Permit dispute

Article III, Section 4 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution protects freedom of speech, expression and the press, as well as the right of people to peaceably assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.

It states: “No law shall be passed abridging the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble and petition the government for redress of grievances.”

The CCPO said Section 4 of Batas Pambansa (BP) 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, requires a written permit for assemblies held in public places. The law defines these to include highways, boulevards, avenues, roads, streets, bridges, parks, plazas and other publicly owned open spaces accessible to people.

It exempts assemblies in designated freedom parks, on private property with the owner’s consent and on campuses of government-owned and operated educational institutions, subject to the institutions’ rules. The law also requires authorities to observe maximum tolerance during public assemblies and their dispersal.

The CCPO said it respected the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly but would enforce the law and pursue violators in accordance with due process.

A spokesperson for Bayan Central Visayas said no protesters were detained in Metro Colon. Some demonstrators were directly hit by substances discharged from fire extinguishers, while others were grabbed by police personnel, the spokesperson said.

In a separate statement, the peasant organization Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) Cebu reported multiple injuries and around five attempted arrests, including of peasant advocates. It accused police of violently dispersing the multisectoral mobilization and of using the effigy burning as a pretext.

“Instead of upholding the people’s right to peaceful assembly, police forces violently disrupted the mobilization, using the burning of an effigy as a pretext for their brutality,” KMP Cebu said in its statement.

Police account

In its official statement, the CCPO said the demonstration lacked the permit required under BP 880. It said Colon Street is neither a designated freedom park nor private property, so a permit from the local government was necessary.

Despite this, the CCPO said it exercised maximum tolerance and allowed the protesters to proceed without interruption.

Tensions rose, police said, when protesters burned an effigy despite the earlier agreement. The CCPO said the fire was a serious hazard because electrical wires were directly above the area, and that it violated provisions of BP 880.

Police personnel asked the protesters to stop. Police alleged that when personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) tried to put out the fire, one protester grappled with a CDRRMO officer to take the fire extinguisher.

Police also alleged that the protesters became unruly when officers moved in to restore order, resulting in a brief commotion. Two police personnel sustained minor injuries, the CCPO said.

The police office said it was investigating those allegedly responsible for starting the fire, injuring police personnel and disrupting public order. Charges will be filed against those found to have violated the law, it added.

Journalists hurt

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Cebu condemned what it described as police violence against media workers covering the rally.

In its statement, the group said one journalist was wounded after being struck by a police shield, while another inhaled thick powder from a fire extinguisher discharged by police. Neither sustained severe injuries, but NUJP Cebu said media workers should not have to face violence while covering public demonstrations.

Both journalists asked not to be named, the organization said.

NUJP Cebu called on the CCPO and Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 to investigate the incidents, hold officers accountable for any abuses and ensure the safety of media workers covering Asean-related protests.

Maximum tolerance

The University of the Philippines Cebu Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Academic Freedom and Human Rights (CAFHR) also condemned what it described as the violent dispersal of protesters.

The committee reminded law enforcement authorities of their obligation to observe maximum tolerance under Section 3(c) of BP 880. The provision defines maximum tolerance as the highest degree of restraint that police and other peacekeeping authorities must exercise during public assemblies and their dispersal.

The committee also cited the Supreme Court’s April 25, 2006, ruling in Bayan v. Ermita, which affirmed the importance of maximum tolerance in protecting the right to peaceful assembly.

It called for an impartial investigation, accountability for any abuses and protection of the rights of protesters. (CDF)