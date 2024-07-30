Police pursuing 2 men who opened fire on a building in Barangay Luz

TWO motorcycle-riding gunmen who opened fire on a building in Cabantan corner Archbishop Reyes Avenue, Barangay Luz, Cebu City, around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, are now being hunted by the police.

The incident caused panic among the residents, who were still sleeping at the time.

The perpetrators reportedly fled towards Barangay Banilad.

The glass wall of the building, which was once rented by a pawnshop, bore gunshot holes.

The police have not recovered any evidence when they arrived at the scene.

They believed that used bullets that would help them with their inquiry were taken by curious onlookers.

Felix Molihon, 70, claimed that at the time of the occurrence, he was asleep inside the building.

He thought the incident might have been caused by a land dispute.

He, however, refused to elaborate.

The lot and the building were allegedly pawned by the owner for P200,000, but the pawnee demanded P1 million from him to recover his property.

The Mabolo Police Station under Police Major Romeo Caacoy Jr. has already initiated an inquiry into the incident, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office.

The Mabolo police checked the CCTV cameras in the vicinity as part of their investigation to see if any recordings may help them in identifying the offenders. (AYB, TPT)