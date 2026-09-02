Police ready for 2026 Bar Exam security

CEBU City police are preparing security measures for the first day of the 2026 Bar Examination at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJR) Basak Campus on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Miguel Andeza, deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said 102 police officers will be deployed outside USJR on Sunday and Wednesday.

The deployment does not include augmentation personnel from the Cebu City Transportation Office, which will manage traffic along Natalio Bacalso Avenue; the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, which will deploy ambulances; and the Bureau of Fire Protection, which will have a fire truck on standby.

The 102 police officers will include personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, Quick Reaction Team, Special Weapons and Tactics unit and CCPO Intelligence Unit. The CCPO will start deploying personnel at 4 a.m. to inspect the inside and outside of the examination venue in coordination with the Philippine Supreme Court’s Office of the Judiciary Marshals.

Andeza said the Anti-Noise Ordinance and liquor ban within a 100-meter radius of USJR will also be enforced during the examination.

The liquor ban and noise restrictions will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, September 6, and will end in the evening after the examinees leave.

The same measures will be implemented from Wednesday through the following Sunday.

“From the entrance of USJR and its surroundings, within a 100-meter radius, noise and drinking will be prohibited to give solemnity to the examination for our bar examinees,” Andeza said.

CCPO data showed that 1,200 to 1,300 people have registered to take the Bar Exam.

Police are also preparing for the final day of the examination, when family members, friends and classmates of the examinees are expected to gather at the venue. (AYB)