Police ready to secure Sunday’s prayer rally in Cebu

THE Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7) is now prepared to provide tight security for the prayer rally that will be held on Sunday, February 25, 2024, as part of the People Power anniversary program.

The Cebu Coalition for Transparency, Accountability, Peace, and Security announced that former president Rodrigo Duterte and other top Cebu officials will attend the event.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for PRO 7 Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, the organizers of the rally have a permit and they are coordinating with the police.

Pelare revealed that they are prepared to offer VIP security even though they have not received confirmation that the former president will show up at the venue.

Pelare stated that the police are on alert that day but did not provide an exact number of officers that will be stationed at the event.

Since up to 30,000 people are expected to attend, one of their main concerns is traffic congestion, which is why police personnel will be deployed to help man the traffic at the South Road Properties. (With TPT)