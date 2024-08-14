Police recover getaway vehicle in twin jewelry robbery

THE getaway car used by the thieves who robbed two jewelry shops on Calderon Street, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City last Thursday, August 8, 2024, was recovered by the police based on the information given by the people.

The police found the silver gray Mitsubishi Adventure with license plate GAB 5200, which was parked in a secluded area in Zone Ahos, Barangay Paknaan, Mandaue City, past 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, with the assistance from the locals who provided them with details regarding the car that went viral after being posted in the social media.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and current spokesperson for the Special Investigation Task Force (SITG), claimed that the Carbon police and Mandaue City police immediately went to the area and caught Marcial Ponesto, the driver.

Although Ponesto is from Lanao del Norte, he told the police that he was from Iligan City.

Ponesto allegedly tried to escape but was blocked by the police.

He was having a handgun, a hand grenade and jackets inside the car.

"Actually nakit-an na siya kay gasige og trace ang atoang mga operatives using the CCTVs coming from private agencies and of course informants of the police, so naabot sila ato nga lugar and agi pud og tabang sa mga molupyo didto nailhan ang mao nga driver," Macatangay said.

(Actually, it (vehicle) was located because our operatives kept tracing it using the CCTVs coming from private agencies and, of course, informants of the police. So they arrived in the area, and with the help of the locals the driver has been identified).

The car is said to be owned by a Police Master Sergeant who is assigned at the National Capital Region.

The said police officer was reportedly on leave from work during the robbery incident.

"Yes, we were also able to trace that, and he is also one of our POIs (persons of interest) actually. So, we are preparing cases for these people and let’s see where the evidence will lead," Macatangay stated.

According to Macatangay, four of the suspects have been identified as members of the Mindanao-based Parojinog robbery group.

Two of them are said to be still in Cebu, while the other two may have already left.

The other five have been identified as natives of Mindanao but have settled in Cebu.

"Let me clarify that this group is not from Cebu. They claimed to be aligned with the Parojinog group and that they only look for locals who will help them scout for targets," Macatangay told.

The driver provided some information to the authorities, but Macatangay refused to divulge it.

Macatangay assured that when all the papers are finished and the evidence are taken, they will be able to file a case against the criminals on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia praised the CCPO under the leadership of Police Colonel Antonietto Cañete, who worked tirelessly to solve the robbery.

The current mayor believes that the recovery of the getaway vehicle means that the crime is about to be solved. (AYB, TPT)