Police: Reports about door-knocking incidents in Cebu untrue

THE public is alarmed by reports that went viral on social media regarding an unidentified individuals knocking on doors of houses in the mountain barangays during the nighttime.

Police Major Windel Abellana, information officer of the CPPO, claimed that the reports are untrue.

Abellana advised the residents in the mountain barangays not to believe the allegations, which he claimed were false, especially if they were already worried that their house would be the next target.

"There is no truth to the news circulating on social media and among the communities, it is merely fake news that being shared and pass among lungsuranon that is causing chaos and fear," Abellana said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin, said that the news has reached their office and they have already assigned personnel to investigate it.

Since no one had gone to the police station to report the incident, Pelare called it as a hearsay.

"If they feel that they are not secured in their houses please feel free to coordinate with the police," Pelare said. (AYB, TPT)