Police reports peaceful celebration

CENTRAL Visayas saw a 40 percent drop this year in the number of incidents recorded during the All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day celebrations or ‘Kalag-Kalag,’ according to the Police Regional Office (PRO7).

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the PRO 7, said on Friday, Nov. 3, 202, that there were only 19 criminal incidents recorded by the region’s police from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.

He said the incidents did not occur inside cemeteries and have either been “solved or cleared.”

Eight of these incidents involved petty theft.

The 19 recorded incidents were a 40 percent decrease from the 35 incidents recorded during Kalag-Kalag in 2022.

Pelare partly credited the lowered incidents to the effective deployment of security personnel consisting of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Across the nation, the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days this 2023 was generally peaceful and orderly, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Friday, Nov. 3.

Abalos commended the PNP for ensuring the public’s safety during these occasions.

“I extend the gratitude of the national leadership to all PNP regional offices and units, partner agencies, non-government organizations (NGOs), and volunteers for making this happen,” he added.

Abalos said based on data from the PNP, around three million people flocked to various cemeteries across the Philippines to visit their departed loved ones during Kalag-Kalag also known as ‘Undas.’

Shooting

Meanwhile, three shooting incidents occurred in Cebu City, two in Barangay Kalunasan and one in Barangay Mambaling.

The suspect involved in the Mambaling shooting has been arrested; while the suspects in the Kalunasan incidents have been identified but have yet to be arrested.

Pelare called on the suspects to surrender. (SunStar Philippines)