Police rescue 7 minors in separate child exploitation raids

TWO women were arrested and seven minors were rescued in separate operations against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (Osaec) conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Zamboanga City and Norzagaray, Bulacan, from June 2 to 4, 2026.

On June 2, personnel from the PNP Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) Mindanao Field Unit served a warrant to search, seize and examine computer data in Zamboanga City, resulting in the arrest of a 27-year-old woman and the rescue of three female minors and one child at risk.

Authorities said the operation stemmed from information provided by a partner organization that flagged suspicious online activity. Investigators alleged the suspect was involved in producing and distributing child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM) for foreign clients in exchange for payment.

In a separate June 4 operation, the WCPC Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division arrested a 43-year-old woman in Norzagaray, Bulacan and rescued three boys aged 11 to 16. The operation was launched after intelligence information was shared by the Australian Federal Police through the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center.

Police said the suspect was allegedly involved in producing and distributing CSAEM involving minors.

Digital devices and storage media seized during both operations are undergoing forensic examination to support charges under Republic Act 11930, or the Anti-Osaec and Anti-CSAEM Act of 2022, and related laws.

PNP Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said authorities will continue pursuing individuals involved in online child exploitation and ensure offenders are brought to justice.

The Philippines remains a global hotspot for online child exploitation, with studies estimating that millions of Filipino children have experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation in recent years. / JGS