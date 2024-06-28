Police rescue exotic, endangered species

A MAN suspected of selling exotic and endangered species was arrested following a police raid on his residence in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The suspect, an unmarried adult male whose identity was not disclosed by the police, was taken into custody for allegedly violating Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

Acting on a tip about the suspect’s illegal activities, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant issued by Christine Muga-Abad, presiding judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Lapu-Lapu City.

During the operation, authorities rescued several protected animals from the premises. These included two Asian palm civet cats (locally known as “musang”), each valued at P10,000; a green iguana worth P2,000; a python, P5,000; and two cockatiels, each valued at P1,000.

Three animal cages, collectively worth P3,500, were also confiscated.

The rescued animals are expected to be turned over to appropriate wildlife authorities for care and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the suspect remains in police custody as the investigation continues. / DVG