Police rescue hostage, arrest gunman after sibling standoff

POLICE successfully rescued a 38-year-old man after he was allegedly taken hostage by his older brother during an armed standoff at 8:24 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2026, in Purok 1 Zinia, Sitio Sun-ok, Barangay Tayud, Consolacion, Cebu.

The victim, identified only as alias Ricky, 38, was allegedly held hostage by his 44-year-old brother, alias Marlon. Both are residents of the area.

The Consolacion Municipal Police Station received a phone call reporting an ongoing hostage-taking incident and immediately dispatched responding officers.

Upon arriving at the scene, police saw the suspect brandishing a firearm. Witnesses told authorities that he had already fired several gunshots.

According to the victims' relatives, Marlon had chased his younger brother, Ricky, before taking him hostage at gunpoint.

Police repeatedly ordered the suspect to surrender his firearm, but he allegedly ignored the commands and instead fired his weapon.

In response, one of the responding officers shot the suspect in the leg, causing him to fall and drop his firearm.

Both the victim and the suspect were immediately taken to the nearest hospital.

Investigators recovered a .22-caliber revolver from the scene, which is now in the custody of the Consolacion Municipal Police Station for ballistic examination.

Cebu Police Provincial Office Director Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. commended the responding officers for their swift resolution of the hostage situation.

"The professionalism and courage demonstrated by our responding personnel prevented the situation from escalating further and ensured the immediate rescue of the victim. The Cebu Police Provincial Office remains committed to responding swiftly to threats against public safety while upholding the rule of law and protecting the lives of our communities," Mangelen said.

The suspect has been placed under hospital arrest while police continue their investigation. (AYB)