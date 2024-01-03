Police retrace Coach J’s movements using his car’s GPS

THE investigators from the Naga City Police Station and the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) were able to retrace the movements of Joel Jude Suson Unchuan alias Coach "J" using his car’s global positioning system (GPS).

The 46-year-old vocal coach from Queens Road Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City was found dead in Sitio Palanas, Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, southern Cebu at dawn on December 30, 2023.

Based on the GPS of the victim's Toyota Fortuner, the police were able to retrace Unchuan's car's final location and its route, which they used as the basis for backtracking CCTV cameras.

"We are now backtracking the movements of the victim along with his vehicle. Actually our investigators on the ground were able to track the movements of the victim before the incident, so we are continuously conducting backtracking of CCTV's," according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the spokesperson for Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.

Unchuan’s sport utility vehicle was found abandoned by the workers of a car wash shop along the national highway in Barangay Yati, Liloan town, around 6 a.m. last Sunday, December 31, prompting the latter to report their sighting to the police station.

The CCPO personnel took custody of the vehicle the following day, January 1, for a forensic examination.

The PNP Regional Forensic Unit 7 also recovered grocery items and personal belongings from Unchuan’s car.

One of the car wash employees going by the nickname Henry claimed that they were unaware Coach J was the owner of the car until they were summoned by the police.

‘’The car was already outside when we opened our shop on the morning of December 31. We assumed it was put there for washing because it was very dirty, but the owner was not there,” Henry said in Cebuano.

Barangay Yati's chief tanod, Marlo Gapu, stated that the barangay's CCTV cameras were destroyed during typhoon Odette's onslaught in December 2021, making it impossible for the barangay to use them.

As a result, the police have gotten copies of CCTV footage from private establishments.

The video footage shows two short but well-built men.

"Katong duha ka lalaki ang barug kay dagko-on nya mugbo, sila ra sa taga PIU ang nag tan-aw ato ako ra sila gi-asisan," Gapu said.

(The two men are short but bulky; only the PIU (Provincial Intelligence Unit) watched the footage, I only assisted them). (With TPT)