Police reveal getaway vehicle in twin jewelry heist

THE vehicle that the criminals used to flee after robbing two jewelry stores on Calderon Street in Barangay Ermita, Cebu, last Thursday, August 8, has been made public by the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG).

The car is a silver gray Mitsubishi Adventure with license plate DAB 5200.

The robbers reportedly transferred to the vehicle after getting off their motorcycles following the heist, according to Police Major Maria Theresa Macatangay, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office and current spokesperson for the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG).

It was parked near the jewelry stores and was captured by the CCTV camera traveling towards Talisay City.

It then made its way back to Cebu City, and it was last observed at 3:44 p.m. on CCTV in Barangay Looc, Mandaue City.

"It is already confirmed, right now what we need is the whereabouts and location of this particular vehicle,” Macatangay said.

Macatangay believes that the vehicle’s original license plate has been replaced and its appearance has been changed.

Because of this, the police are requesting anyone who has knowledge on the vehicle to contact the Carbon Police Station at (0908) 8725924.

"Right now the area is quite wide for us to conduct really a search, that's why we are giving this to the public and appealing to all of you in the community to help us locate this vehicle," Macatangay stated. (AYB, TPT)