Police to review CCTV footage in probe of broker’s shooting in Lapu-Lapu

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) will review closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby areas in Sitio Bukid-bukid, Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu City, following the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old licensed customs broker whose body was found in a secluded area.

LCPO spokesman Police Captain Edcel Petecio said in a press briefing on Thursday, February 5, 2026, that the investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and identify the individuals responsible for the killing.

He said the case remains under thorough investigation, with personnel from the City Intelligence Unit assisting in the collection of information, including CCTV footage, that may help establish evidence in the incident.

The shooting incident happened on Wednesday, February 4, around 8:30 p.m., when a concerned citizen riding his bicycle discovered the body of the man in the secluded area and immediately alerted the police after noticing that the victim was bleeding.

The victim was identified as a resident of Yati, Liloan who worked from home as a financial analyst for a company located in the Mactan Economic Processing Zone in Lapu-Lapu City.

Petecio said that according to the victim’s family, he was a licensed customs broker but was not actively practicing his profession.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds. However, authorities have yet to determine whether these were from four separate gunshots, or the result of through-and-through wounds with both entry and exit points. (DPC)