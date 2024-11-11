Police searching for persons of interest in Cebu City shooting

THE Abellana police are now searching for the persons of interest (POIs) who allegedly shot a 21-year-old ex-convict along General Maxilom Avenue, Barangay Kamputhaw, in uptown Cebu City, at dawn Sunday, November 10, 2024.

According to Police Major Mark Eric Papong, chief of the Abellana Police Station, they have already checked the green minivan with plate number KBC 8428 with the Land Transportation Office, as well as the name of the registered owner.

The police have also obtained photographs of the suspects from closed circuit television (CCTV) footage in the vicinity, including the one from a bar in Mango Avenue where the group was drinking.

Papong said that according to a minor witness, the victim had an altercation with the accused at the bar prior to the incident. (AYB)