Police security for Palaro delegates still ongoing

SOME of the police officers who have been deployed to provide security for Palarong Pambansa have not yet been removed from their posts since about 3,000 delegates and athletes still remain in their billeting quarters.

However, the 180 police personnel coming from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Central Visays (RMFB 7) in Sibonga, Cebu, had already returned to their mother unit following the conclusion of the national sporting event on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

According to Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, the chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), the remaining delegates would be guarded by police personnel in areas where their billeting quarters fall under their jurisdiction.

According to CCPO data, around 13,000 delegates and athletes, and over 8,000 staff members and Education officials from the different regions across the nation joined the Palaro.

On Friday, July 29, all of the athletes and their escorts are anticipated to depart from Cebu City.

This is also when the city's full alert status would be lifted by the CCPO.

"Siguro kung tan-aw nato nga wala na gyuy delegates nga naa diri sa Cebu City mobalik nata sa normal status. Mapasalamaton ta no kay sa atung pag hosting sa maong big event ang Palarong Pambansa 2024 peaceful, orderly and successful. Mao na ang gipaabot sa atoang Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin.," Dalogdog said.

(Perhaps if we see that there are no more delegates left in Cebu City, we will return to normal status. We are grateful because the hosting of this big event, the Palarong Pambansa 2024, was peaceful, orderly and successful. That is what our Regional Director Police Brigadier General Anthony Aberin is waiting for).

One of the reasons for the successful hosting of Palaro was the cooperation of some government agencies.

Dalogdog thanked Cebu Police Provincial Office Chief Colonel Percival Zorilla, Police Colonel Julius Sagandoy of the Mandaue City Police Office, Police Colonel Ali Baron of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, the Joint Task Force Cebu, Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Cebu City Transportation Office for lending their support that led to the success of the activity. (AYB, TPT)