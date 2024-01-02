Police see improvement in New Year celebration as firecracker-related injuries dropped

THE Police Regional Office (PRO 7) declared that the New Year's celebrations in the Central Visayas were far better than the year before since fewer people were hurt by firecrackers and no one was hit by stray bullets.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the PRO 7 spokesperson, stated that during the countdown to the New Year 2024, no major incidents were reported throughout the Central Visayas.

According to data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas, there were only 41 firecracker-related injuries reported this year compared to 80 last year, a 49-percent decline.

Pelare claimed that the fact that no one was struck by a stray bullet proves that people heeded their call not to fire their guns to welcome the New Year.

Pelare stated that the directors of the city and provincial police offices reported that everything went smoothly for the New Year's celebration in their respective jurisdictions.

"We can see this as maturity sa atoang (of our) constituents sa (in the) Central Visayas kay (because) in previous years usa gyud na sa atung ginatan-aw kay naa gyuy daghan nga mabiktima (this is one of the things we looked into where a lot of people fell victim), but now it’s minimal nya wala sad tay (and we had no) casualty, which is very good for the New Year," Pelare said. (AYB, TPT)