Police seek ID of slain Mambaling gun victim

LOCAL authorities are appealing to the public for help in identifying a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight in Sitio Puntod, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026.

The victim, described by witnesses as a non-resident of the area, was standing along a concrete walkway at approximately 4:05 p.m. when an unidentified assailant approached and fired two shots.

The gunman reportedly fled on foot into the dense interior of Sitio Puntod, vanishing among the houses before residents could intervene.

Responding officers from the Mambaling Police Station found the victim still gasping for breath and lying in a pool of blood. Despite a rapid response from the Cebu City Government’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

As of Friday morning, Feb. 6, the motive for the killing remains a mystery. Police are currently canvassing for CCTV. Investigators are scouring nearby establishments for footage that may have captured the suspect’s face or escape route.

They are also establishing the identity, as no identification documents were found on the victim. / AYB