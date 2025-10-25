Police seek public help to identify woman strangled to death inside church

Based on CCTV footage inside and outside the church, the suspect and the victim were seen together, indicating that they likely knew each other.

Moments later, the footage shows the man suddenly attacking the woman, strangling her by the neck until she fell and hit her head.

The unidentified woman was still rushed to a hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

“Wala pa gyud nato mailhi ang biktima, sir. Kung mailhan na nato ang biktima diha na siguro nato masubay kung kinsa tong lalaki kay murag kaila man silang duha,” said Alaras.

(We still haven’t identified the victim, sir. Once we do, we can probably trace who that man was, since they seemed to know each other.)

Because of this, the Liloan Police Station posted on their social media page calling on the public to help identify the victim. Anyone who recognizes her is urged to visit their office or contact their hotline at 0998-598-6385.

The victim was wearing a black T-shirt with a Gucci logo and denim shorts, and was estimated to be around 30 years old.

Alaras assured that any information received will be treated as confidential, and those who provide leads will be given protection for their safety.

The victim’s body is currently at a funeral home in the town, and police said that once the suspect is identified, appropriate charges will be filed in court. (AYB)