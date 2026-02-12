Police seize over P130,000 in smuggled cigarettes in Cordova

POLICE have cracked down on an illegal cigarette operation in Cordova, seizing more than P130,000 worth of smuggled goods. The raid targeted a local retail store that was selling tobacco products without the required government permits or tax stamps.

The raid in Barangay San Miguel

The operation took place on Wednesday night, Feb. 11, 2026, in Purok Langub, Barangay San Miguel. Officers from the Cordova Municipal Police Station launched the move around 7:30 p.m. after receiving tips about distributors selling illegal cigarettes in the area.

During the search, authorities recovered a large stash of contraband, including:

* 48 reams and 11 packs of Fort Cigarettes

* 16 reams of King Pen Cigarettes

* The total value of the seized items is estimated at P130,200.

Where the goods came from

The illegal items were found at a retail store owned by a resident identified by police only as "Francis."

When questioned, the suspect told police that a distributor from nearby Lapu-Lapu City supplied the cigarettes, which were delivered to the store by motorcycle. Francis admitted to purchasing the smuggled goods because they were much cheaper than the legitimate, branded cigarettes sold on the market.

A crackdown on illegal sales

The seized cigarettes were taken to the Cordova Police Station as evidence. Investigators are now working to track down the larger network responsible for smuggling these products into Cebu.

Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., director of the Cebu Police Provincial Office, sent a clear message that these operations will continue.

“These illegal activities deprive the government of rightful revenues and harm legitimate businesses. We will relentlessly pursue those involved and ensure that appropriate charges are filed,” Mangelen said.

How the public can help

This bust is part of a larger effort to protect local businesses that follow the law and pay their taxes. Mangelen is urging residents to stay alert and report any suspicious sales or smuggled goods to the authorities to help keep the community safe and fair. (AYB)