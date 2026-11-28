POLICE seized more than P4.9 million worth of suspected illegal drugs and arrested 39 individuals during a two-day anti-criminality campaign across Central Visayas on Nov. 25 and 26, 2026.

Data from the Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 showed that authorities recovered a total of 723.24 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of P4,918,032.

The biggest haul came from a buy-bust operation in Purok 6, Tapon, Ubay, Bohol, on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Members of the Municipal Drug Enforcement Team of the Ubay Municipal Police Station, under the Bohol Police Provincial Office, arrested two suspects and confiscated 547.48 grams of suspected shabu worth P3,722,864.

The seized illegal drugs have been turned over to the Provincial Forensic Unit for laboratory examination.

PRO 7 Acting Director Brig. Gen. Rogelio Raymundo Jr. said the operation reflected the police force’s commitment to intensify its campaign against illegal drugs and maintain public safety, especially as the Yuletide season and Sinulog 2027 approach.

“We will sustain intelligence-driven operations and decisive law enforcement efforts to keep our communities safe and peaceful. Every accomplishment must translate into security that our people can feel,” Raymundo said.

He also commended the operating units and personnel for their continued efforts in combating illegal drugs.

Raymundo urged unit commanders to further strengthen their intelligence capabilities, intensify focused law enforcement operations, increase police visibility and improve response mechanisms to ensure effective police service. / AYB